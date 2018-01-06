Man charged in officer involved shooting

UPDATE: Jackson Police arrest 26-year-old Reginald Harper.

He is charged with attempted aggravated assault on a police officer.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Police are searching for Reginald Harper, 26. Officers say Harper pointed a gun at them after verbally threatening an officer.

It happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Terry Road.

An officer fired twice at the suspect, before he ran away.

One of the bullets struck a passing vehicle. According to police, no one inside the vehicle was injured.

Jackson Police Sergeant Roderick Holmes released a statement on Thursday night saying the incident began when an officer who had just finished his shift went to Popeye’s on Terry Road.

Sgt. Holmes says the employees told the officer about a customer who was unruly and disruptive.

The suspect left the business, and the officer followed him down the street to Sunshine Food Mart.

According to Sgt. Holmes, the officer requested backup, and the suspect verbally threatened the officers.

That’s when officers saw the suspect pulled a silver handgun from his waistband and pointed.

We’re told the incident was captured on surveillance.