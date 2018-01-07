Jackson Schools closing due to lack of water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public Schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th, 2018 due to the water issues surrounding the capital city.

JPS released this said in a statement, “Over the past several days, the Jackson Public School District has carefully assessed the impact of the frigid weather conditions at all schools and facilities. Cold temperatures in Jackson have recently contributed to pipes freezing and water main breaks around the city. The entire city remains under a boil water notice due to the recent loss of water pressure.”

The release goes on to say district staff have identified approximately 75% of schools and office buildings with low or no water pressure at all. The schools and offices currently affected include:

Barr Elementary

Boyd Elementary

Brown Elementary

Casey Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

Isable Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Power APAC Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Spann Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Woodville Heights Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Brinkley Middle

Chastain Middle

Peeples Middle

Powell Middle

Whitten Middle

Siwell Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Provine High

Adult ED/Morrison

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Rowan (REAP)

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

School leaders say the absence of water pressure also impacts their ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th. However, principals and central office staff will report to work. School leaders say they will continue to monitor the water pressure at the schools for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The current inclement weather make up days approved by the Board on the District’s calendar will be used for the missed school day.

For the latest updates, please visit our website at jackson.k12.ms.us.

