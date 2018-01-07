McCowan’s big day powers No. 5 Mississippi State past LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Teaira McCowan had 31 points and 20 rebounds to help No. 5 Mississippi State stay unbeaten with an 83-70 victory against LSU on Sunday.

McCowan scored Mississippi State’s first nine points after halftime to extend a nine-point lead to 15 after being held to eight in the first half on 3-for-10 shooting. LSU got no closer than 10 points the rest of the game. It’s the second time this season McCowan has had at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in a game.

Morgan William scored 13 points and Chloe Bibby had 10 for Mississippi State (17-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference), whose bench outscored LSU’s 16-2.

Chloe Jackson led LSU (10-4, 2-1) with 25 points and Raigyne Louis had 20 despite being limited by foul trouble. Ayana Mitchell added 15 points and 11 rebounds for the Lady Tigers, who saw their eight-game winning streak snapped. They had a scoring drought of 6 minutes, 43 second spanning the end of the first half and the beginning of the second.

The teams traded the lead 12 times in the first half, but Mississippi State took control by scoring the last 12 points for a 44-35 edge. William had 11 points, hitting all four of her shots, and Blair Schaefer capped the spurt with three free throws after being fouled on a buzzer-beating 3-point attempt. Mississippi State made up for its lack of an inside game by shooting 5 of 7 from behind the arc in the first half, led by William, who made all three of her attempts.

LSU kept pace because of Jackson’s shooting. She scored 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, mostly short-range jump shots. Louis, LSU’s leading scorer at 16.3 points per game, picked up two early fouls and sat out most of the second quarter. She picked up her third foul late in the half and opened the second half on the bench.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Lady Bulldogs continue to roll after finishing as national runners-up to South Carolina last season. They are off to a good start in league play, with road victories in three outings.

LSU: The Lady Tigers have to be pleased with the competitiveness against such a strong conference rival coming off a road victory at No. 11 Missouri two days earlier.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State plays host to Ole Miss on Thursday.

LSU goes on the road again, visiting Alabama on Thursday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)