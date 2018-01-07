Saints take down Panthers in Wild Card round

Courtesy: Associated Press

By Published:
Drew Brees
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) passes in the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Drew Brees passed for 376 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints held off Carolina’s late comeback bid to seal a 31-26 victory in their NFC wild-card game on Sunday.

The Panthers had a first down on the Saints 26-yard line with 58 seconds left, but heavy pressure by All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan a couple plays later induced an intentional grounding penalty on Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, making it third-and-25 on the Saints 34 and a required 10-second runoff left 22 seconds on the clock.

After an incompletion in the end zone on third down, Vonn Bell sacked Newton on a safety blitz, ensuring the Saints (12-5) swept all three meetings with Carolina (11-6) this season, in addition to winning their first playoff game in four seasons.

___

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

