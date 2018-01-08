$300 worth of alcoholic beverages stolen in Pike County

By Published: Updated:

Pike County theft investigation

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) –The Magnolia Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a theft that happened last week.

The sheriff’s department said it happened at the Bay Street Package Store on January 3.

They said the suspects were in a gray Dodge 1500 Crew Cab with a child’s bicycle in the bed. They are looking for two men and a woman.

They said they suspect allegedly took over $300 worth of alcoholic beverages. Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime, please call Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.

 

