ACLU wants statewide policy to standardize use of police body cameras

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Mississippi released a report about police and body cameras.

The report recommends a statewide policy meant to standardize the use of police body-worn cameras.

“For body cameras to promote trust between police and the community, police must use them in a way that carefully balances interests in police accountability, government transparency, and privacy. In the policies we analyzed, we found inconsistent implementation guidance, a lack of privacy safeguards, and bare minimum accountability provisions,” said Blake Feldman, ACLU of MS Criminal Justice Reform Advocacy Coordinator, and primary researcher and author of the report.

The report evaluated the use of body cameras. They said out of the 65 law enforcement policies reviewed, zero require individuals to be notified that they are being recorded; less than 20% require officers deactivate the camera when entering a home if the resident requests the camera be turned off; no policies provide provisions to protect victims of domestic violence; and most do not lift the activation of the cameras in school settings.

Read more about the report here.