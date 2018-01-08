Fighting fires with low water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — With many areas having low water pressure that could include fire hydrants around the city.

However, Jackson Fire says they are prepared to fight any fire. Cleotha Sanders with Jackson Fire Department says that fire crews will respond to any emergency.

Officials said 99 percent of their front line engines carry a minimum of 500 gallons of water. That ensures crews can respond quickly to fires.

Sanders also says on average, at least five trucks are dispatched during each call.

If there is a situation where crews would need more water– but the fire hydrant has low pressure, they would call additional units, and Metro fire is on standby if needed.

Sanders also encourages everyone to be extra cautious during this time. That includes blowing out candles if you leave the room and turning off space heaters at night.