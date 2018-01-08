Jackson leaders give update on water main breaks, boil water advisory

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Areas of the City of Jackson are still experiencing low or no water pressure.

City leaders released an update Monday about their efforts to restore pressure. The City of Jackson continues to be under a system-wide boil water advisory.

Officials said they anticipate the emergency will continue due to the number of confirmed breaks that have not yet been repaired.

Since January 1, city leaders said they had experienced 116 confirmed water main breaks. Crews have completed 51 breaks with 19 additional repairs underway.

Jackson leaders have three city crews and seven contractor crews working to repair these breaks. Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

Crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts until the pressure has been fully restored to the system. There are 11 leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks, according to city leaders.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system. The treatment plants are operating at full capacity to meet the demand and refill the storage tanks.