JPS cancels classes for Tuesday, January 9, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is canceling classes forTuesday, January 9, 2018.
JPS continued its assessment of water pressure at schools Monday along with discussions with City of Jackson officials regarding the progress in repairing the broken water lines.
They said they have seen some slight improvement to the water pressure at some of the schools, however, approximately 70 percent are still with low or no water pressure.
As a result, all schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. Principals and limited central office staff will report to work. The current inclement weather make up days approved by the Board of Trustees on the District’s calendar will be used for the days off. The regularly scheduled Board meeting for January 9 will take place in the Board room located at 621 South State Street at 5:30 p.m.
JPS said the absence of water pressure also impacts the ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.
The schools and offices currently affected include:
- Baker Elementary
- Boyd Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- French Elementary
- Galloway Elementary
- George Elementary
- Isable Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Lake Elementary
- Lee Elementary
- Lester Elementary
- Marshall Elementary
- McLeod Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Pecan Park Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Sykes Elementary
- Timberlawn Elementary
- Van Winkle Elementary
- Walton Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary
- Woodville Heights Elementary
- Blackburn Middle
- Peeples Middle
- Whitten Middle
- Siwell Middle
- Forest Hill High
- Jim Hill High
- Lanier High
- Provine High
- Capital City Alternative
- Career Development Center
- Enochs Building
- Campus Enforcement
For the latest updates, please visit our website at jackson.k12.ms.us.