JPS cancels classes for Tuesday, January 9, 2018

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District is canceling classes forTuesday, January 9, 2018.

JPS continued its assessment of water pressure at schools Monday along with discussions with City of Jackson officials regarding the progress in repairing the broken water lines.

They said they have seen some slight improvement to the water pressure at some of the schools, however, approximately 70 percent are still with low or no water pressure.

As a result, all schools will be closed on Tuesday, January 9th. Principals and limited central office staff will report to work. The current inclement weather make up days approved by the Board of Trustees on the District’s calendar will be used for the days off. The regularly scheduled Board meeting for January 9 will take place in the Board room located at 621 South State Street at 5:30 p.m.

JPS said the absence of water pressure also impacts the ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

The schools and offices currently affected include:

Baker Elementary

Boyd Elementary

Brown Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

Isable Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Van Winkle Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Woodville Heights Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Siwell Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Provine High

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

For the latest updates, please visit our website at jackson.k12.ms.us.