MS Most Wanted

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding a few wanted suspects.

Below is a list of people they are looking for:

  • 28-year-old Matthew Delvin Williams is wanted for Taking Away of a Motor Vehicle, Simple Assault, No Driver’s License, Failure to Yield to Authorized Vehicle, Reckless Driving and Failure to Comply. His last known address is on Broadmoor Drive in Natchez.
  • 42-year-old Marvin Johnson is wanted for Contempt of Court – Default in Payment of Child Support. His last known address was on Shields Lane in Natchez.
  • Steven Burns is wanted after being indicted for Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance (Meth). His last known address was on Highway 24 East in Jackson.

