Strip club loses federal lawsuit seeking later closing time

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) – A lawsuit by a northeast Mississippi strip club demanding longer business hours has been dismissed.

The Commercial Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Glen Davidson ruled against The Pony last week.

The club sued Lowndes County after it sought an exemption from a closing-time ordinance that would have allowed it to operate until 3 a.m., instead of 1 a.m.

The club argued that the closing time cost it revenue and was equivalent to the government seizing its property. Davidson dismissed that argument, saying the county’s action was “not arbitrary or capricious.”

Davidson, finding that a state court had already ruled against The Pony last year, said the club wasn’t entitled to a second lawsuit on the same subject in federal court.

A lawyer representing The Pony declined comment.

