COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Six people escaped a house fire in Copiah County, according to officials.

Authorities said firefighters got the call around 2 a.m.

The fire happened on Old Port Gibson road.

The homeowner told authorities that he smelled some coming from the water heater and went to check it out; that’s when he saw the flames.

The home was destroyed. Two cars also caught fire.

No injuries were reported.