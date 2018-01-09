AmeriCorps teams serves the Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — An AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps Team is serving with the Jackson Zoo for five weeks.

Eight members of Delta 51 from the AmeriCorps NCCC Southern Region campus in Vicksburg is assisting in maintenance around the zoo and creating promotional materials for classroom programs.

The NCCC members are assisting with general maintenance and landscaping.

“I’m excited to be working with the Jackson Zoo! I’ve always been interested in animals, and I’m looking forward to learning more about the zoo’s conservation and education programs,” says Forest Lurz, of Salinas, California. She adds, “I am also eager to be an exhibit guide, so I can help increase public awareness of the zoo’s resources.”

“We are so excited that they could bring their enthusiasm and educational ideas to our park in 2018. These caring young people are assisting a small staff to refresh the zoo just in time for the spring season,” Beth Poff, Jackson Zoo Executive Director.