Boil water advisory lifted for some Jackson water customers on well system

Photo Credit: Kristine Bellino

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for some of the Jackson water customers serviced by the well system.

City officials said the advisory is lifted for all customers serviced by the well system EXCEPT those listed below:

  • Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road
  • Maddox Road
  • Plummer Circle
  • Del Rey
  • [2300-2499] Raymond Road
  • [3000-3399] Forest Hill Road
  • Forest Park subdivision

City officials said everyone else on the city’s drinking water system is stull under a boil water advisory.

Photo: City of Jackson

