Boil water advisory lifted for some Jackson water customers on well system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A boil water advisory has been lifted for some of the Jackson water customers serviced by the well system.

City officials said the advisory is lifted for all customers serviced by the well system EXCEPT those listed below:

Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road

Maddox Road

Plummer Circle

Del Rey

[2300-2499] Raymond Road

[3000-3399] Forest Hill Road

Forest Park subdivision

City officials said everyone else on the city’s drinking water system is stull under a boil water advisory.