JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crashes on I-220 are causing a traffic jam Tuesday morning.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, there’s a crash on I-220 before the US 49/Medgar Evers Boulevard exit.

MDOT says the left lane is blocked.

There is also a wreck on I-220 past the Watkins Drive exit. The southbound left lane is blocked.

Traffic is also backed up on I-220 at the Medgar Evers Boulevard exit on the northbound side.

Drivers should find an alternate route.