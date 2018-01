JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant will give his State of the State Address Tuesday evening.

During his speech he will discuss his legislative priorities for 2018.

The House will gavel in the joint session at 4:45 p.m. Bryant is expected to start the Address around 5 p.m.

Bryant’s second term ends in January 2020.

You can watch the livestream on WJTV.com

