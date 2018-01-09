JPD investigates deadly shooting on Cox Street

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened inside an apartment on the 1600 block of Cox Street around 7:30 Monday night.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, the department got a call about a 37-year-old man who was shot. We’re told they found the victim shot once.

A witness told police he heard gunshots outside and ran to the back of the residence. We’re told the witness heard more gunshots and two male voices inside the apartment.

Sgt. Holmes said it’s possible that robbery is the motive.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim, and there’s no suspect information at this time.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s