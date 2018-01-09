JPD investigates deadly shooting on Cox Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened inside an apartment on the 1600 block of Cox Street around 7:30 Monday night.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, the department got a call about a 37-year-old man who was shot. We’re told they found the victim shot once.

A witness told police he heard gunshots outside and ran to the back of the residence. We’re told the witness heard more gunshots and two male voices inside the apartment.

Sgt. Holmes said it’s possible that robbery is the motive.

Police haven’t released the identity of the victim, and there’s no suspect information at this time.