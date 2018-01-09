JPS cancels classes for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District has canceled classes for Wednesday, January 10, 2018.
JPS officials said although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 61 percent of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.
All schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th. However, principals and limited central office staff will report to work. The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.
JPS will continue to monitor the water pressure their schools daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.
The schools and offices currently affected include:
- Baker Elementary
- Boyd Elementary
- Brown Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- French Elementary
- Galloway Elementary
- George Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Lake Elementary
- Lee Elementary
- Lester Elementary
- Marshall Elementary
- McLeod Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Pecan Park Elementary
- Raines
- Smith Elementary
- Sykes Elementary
- Timberlawn Elementary
- Walton Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary
- Woodville Heights Elementary
- Blackburn Middle
- Peeples Middle
- Whitten Middle
- Forest Hill High
- Jim Hill High
- Lanier High
- Provine High
- Wingfield High
- Capital City Alternative
- Career Development Center
- Enochs Building
- Campus Enforcement