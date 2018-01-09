JPS cancels classes for Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018 due to water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Public School District has canceled classes for Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

JPS officials said although water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 61 percent of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.

All schools will be closed on Wednesday, January 10th. However, principals and limited central office staff will report to work. The absence of water pressure also impacts our ability to provide heat to schools as the heating and ventilation air conditioning (HVAC) systems requires water to warm the buildings.

JPS will continue to monitor the water pressure their schools daily for improvements to determine when it is appropriate for students and all staff to return.

The schools and offices currently affected include:

Baker Elementary

Boyd Elementary

Brown Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

Marshall Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Raines

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Woodville Heights Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Provine High

Wingfield High

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement