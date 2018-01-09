JPS closure: About 70 percent of schools have little or no water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — About 70 percent of Jackson Public Schools have little to no water pressure, forcing the district to close its doors Monday and Tuesday.

School leaders say they are examining the water issues day by day.

District leaders said right now there is no timetable for when the district will resume classes. Leaders say the water pressure issue has left them with no other choice.

The water issue creates problems with preparing lunch and using the restrooms along with water fountains. Out of an abundance of caution, the district is closing all schools to maintain the health and safety. Students will have to make up some of the days they are missing on March 30 and April 2, which is during the Easter break.

“As of right now those are the days that we will have to use to make up,” said Sherwin Johnson of JPS. “If we go beyond those two days our board and superintendent would have to make a determination as to what additional days or how we would go about making up those missed days.”

District leaders tell us they have been working closely with the city and they will get classes started back as soon as possible. They are encouraging students to use this time to study on their own.