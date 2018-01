MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) –The Madison Police Department needs help searching for a wanted person.

Edward Diondre Boyd is wanted by the Madison Police Department for one count of Auto Burglary.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.