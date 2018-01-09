Mississippi Economic Council names new president & CEO

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Board of Directors of the Mississippi Economic Council selected Scott Waller to serve as President & CEO.

The appointment was announced at MEC Capital Day 2018.

“Scott has had an integral role in the growth of MEC over the last 10 years and has done an outstanding job in leading us through our transition period over the last eight months.” said William Yates III, 2017-2018 MEC Chair and CEO/President of W.G. Yates & Sons Construction Company. “We look forward to the future of MEC as he leads us in helping to grow Mississippi’s economy as the voice of the business community.”

Waller is only the fourth CEO in MEC’s 69-year history.

He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at MEC, where he refined and deployed a comprehensive advocacy plan by building strong relationships with members of the Mississippi legislature and bolstering involvement among MEC’s membership.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on MEC’s solid foundation,” Waller said. “I look forward to working with business and community leaders as well as our elected officials across Mississippi to continue to grow our states’ economic competitiveness.”