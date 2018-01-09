Quick Stop in Clinton robbed

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) — Clinton Police need the public’s help solving an armed robbery investigation.

Police released surveillance video of the crime that happened at the Quick Stop on Northside Drive and Cynthia Streets in Clinton.

On Monday around 10:39 p.m., two men armed with guns walked into the store and ook the cashier by force, and the cash registers were emptied.

Police said the robbers were seen walking onto the property from the Cynthia Street side of the gas station.

They left on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of these robbers, please call police at 601.924.5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601.355.TIPS.