Report: Mississippi workers dying on the job at high rate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A new report says that Mississippi workers are dying on the job at one of the highest rates in the nation.

A news conference was held Tuesday with State Senator Derrick Simmons, State Senator Robert Jackson, State Representative Kathy Sykes and Jaribu Hill,  the Executive Director of the Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights.

The report, Dying on the Job in Mississippi was issued by the National Employment Law Project and the Mississippi Workers’ Center for Human Rights. The report says that despite high workplace fatality rates and a record of four workers a week suffering amputations or hospitalization from an injury suffered at work, Mississippi has the lowest workers’ compensation benefits of any state for disabled workers.

Read more about the report here.

