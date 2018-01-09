Study shows the status of crime in Jackson

JACKSON, MISS. (WJTV) — A study done by a research company shows the status of crime in the capital city.

Brad Rowe with Botec Analysis presented the study at city hall. He says the state Senate paid for researchers to look into the status of crime in Jackson, the contributing factors, and how to fix it.

He says the biggest takeaway from the study was how education relates to future crime and arrests.

“If you drop out of JPS you’re 2 to 3 times more likely to be arrested by Jackson Police or the Hinds County Sheriffs Office,” said Rowe.

