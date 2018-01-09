The Latest: 119 confirmed water main breaks in Jackson; 62 breaks fixed

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson is still working to restore normal water pressure.

Tuesday morning, city leaders gave an update on the water crisis.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, they said they had experienced a total of 119 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Jan. 1. Of those breaks, they ave completed work on 62 breaks with twenty additional repairs underway.

Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

City leaders said they’d added a contractor crew and now have three city crews and eight contractor crews working to repair these breaks.

They were also able to increase water flows from the newer and larger O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant Tuesday morning following operations and maintenance work that was accomplished during the night. They are treating and pumping from that plant at a rate of 41 to 42 million gallons per day while the older and smaller J.H. Fewell Plant is treating and pumping at a rate of 22 million gallons per day.

The City of Jackson continues to be under a system-wide boil water advisory.

However, city leaders said as a result of the continued progress on repairing main breaks and the increased flow from the treatment plants, they anticipate that the system-wide advisory may be lifted by late Thursday if water samples taken Tuesday and Wednesday return favorable results.

Officials said the number of new main breaks has subsided while repairs continue; there are still some areas experiencing low pressure or no water pressure.

Although pressure has begun to be restored, 37 confirmed breaks have not been assigned to city crews or contractors. City leaders said crews would be assigned later Tuesday or Wednesday.

The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts until the pressure has been fully restored to the system. There are ten leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks.

Elevated storage tanks that have drained by a combination of water main breaks and customer demand will be refilled as full pressure is restored to the system.