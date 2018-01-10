2 charged with hindering prosecution in Hattiesburg shooting

Left to Right: Stewart and Pugh (Photo: Forrest County Inmate Roster)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) –Two people have been arrested in connection with the La Fiesta Brava shooting.

According to the police department, officers arrested Ferlandus Stewart and Kedarrius Pugh.

On January 5, six people were injured in a shooting.

Stewart and Hugh are charged with hindering prosecution. Stewart is also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

This is an ongoing investigation that may lead to additional arrests. If anyone has information that could help police solve this crime, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

