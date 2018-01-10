Boil water alert lifted for some Jackson water customers

Related Coverage Boil water advisory lifted for some Jackson water customers on well system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water advisory for the entire city of Jackson has been lifted for some customers.

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road.

The following areas of the WELL section of our drinking water system REMAIN under the precautionary boil water alert:

[100-2700] Maddox Road

Plummer Circle

Del Rey

[2300-2699] Raymond Road

[3000-3399] Forest Hill Road

Forest Park subdivision

The precautionary boil water alert has also been LIFTED for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211.

The following zip codes on our Surface water section of our drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.

39201

39202

39203

39204

39206

39209

39212

39213

39216

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.