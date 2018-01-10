Boil water alert lifted for some Jackson water customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water advisory for the entire city of Jackson has been lifted for some customers.
The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road.
The following areas of the WELL section of our drinking water system REMAIN under the precautionary boil water alert:
- [100-2700] Maddox Road
- Plummer Circle
- Del Rey
- [2300-2699] Raymond Road
- [3000-3399] Forest Hill Road
- Forest Park subdivision
The precautionary boil water alert has also been LIFTED for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211.
The following zip codes on our Surface water section of our drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.
- 39201
- 39202
- 39203
- 39204
- 39206
- 39209
- 39212
- 39213
- 39216
For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.