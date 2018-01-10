Boil water alert lifted for some Jackson water customers

By Published: Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The boil water advisory for the entire city of Jackson has been lifted for some customers.

The precautionary boil water alert has been lifted for Subdivision #2 along Wiggins Road.

The following areas of the WELL section of our drinking water system REMAIN under the precautionary boil water alert:

  • [100-2700] Maddox Road
  • Plummer Circle
  •  Del Rey
  • [2300-2699] Raymond Road
  • [3000-3399] Forest Hill Road
  • Forest Park subdivision

The precautionary boil water alert has also been LIFTED for all Northeast Jackson customers with the zip code 39211.

The following zip codes on our Surface water section of our drinking water system remain under the precautionary boil water alert.

  • 39201
  • 39202
  • 39203
  • 39204
  • 39206
  • 39209
  • 39212
  • 39213
  • 39216

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s