Children suffering from visual impairment receive help from nonprofit

ACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Twelve children with severe visual impairment in Jackson received Onyx Electronic Video Magnifiers from Sight Savers America.

Sight Savers America is a nonprofit that provides eye care and low vision services at no cost to qualifying individuals.

The Onyx EVM will allow them to make the most of their remaining vision.

Each child was trained to use the EVM before they took them home. Sight Savers America will also provide follow-up care and keep records of the child’s progress with their vision equipment until they turn 19 years old.

The children were presented the EVMs at Galloway United Methodist Church in Jackson.