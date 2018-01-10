Jackson & Byram fire departments hand out water

By Published: Updated:

Crews hand out water at Byram Kroger

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department and the Byram Fire Department are working together handing out water.

They are giving out the water at the Kroger located on Siwell Road in Byram.

Some Byram residents receive their drinking water from the City of Jackson. They were also affected by the citywide boil water advisory.

Byram Mayor Richard White said crews are handing out water until supplies last. He says the water was provided by the City of Jackson.

