JPD release surveillance photos from Rainbow Motel

By Published:
Photo: JPD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police released surveillance photos from the morning of the Rainbow Motel murder.

Police say the cars captured in the surveillance were at the motel just before the fatal shooting occurred on January 5.

One of the cars is a two-door vehicle, and the other car is a four-door vehicle. Police say they are possibly both Pontiac cars.

30-year-old Christopher King was found inside a room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

This is the city’s first homicide investigation of the year. Anyone with information should contact JPD.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s