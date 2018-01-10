JPD release surveillance photos from Rainbow Motel

Related Coverage 1 dies after Rainbow Motel shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson Police released surveillance photos from the morning of the Rainbow Motel murder.

Police say the cars captured in the surveillance were at the motel just before the fatal shooting occurred on January 5.

One of the cars is a two-door vehicle, and the other car is a four-door vehicle. Police say they are possibly both Pontiac cars.

30-year-old Christopher King was found inside a room suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

This is the city’s first homicide investigation of the year. Anyone with information should contact JPD.

UPDATE: These vehicles were captured on video at the Rainbow Motel just before the fatal early morning shooting on Jan 5th. One is a 2-door, the other a 4-door. Both possibly Pontiac. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Police. pic.twitter.com/GzwS2gysq3 — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) January 9, 2018