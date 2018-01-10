JPS officials cancel classes for the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School officials have canceled classes for Thursday, January 11, 2018 and Friday, January 12, 2018.
Jackson school leaders have had to cancel classes amid the city’s water crisis.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson Public Works Director, Robert Miller, says that 71 of the 129 water main breaks in the city have been repaired. Crews are working around the clock to finish up repairs.
School officials said Aathough water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 51% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.
The District will remain closed on Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12. However, limited central office staff will report to work. Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 15th in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
The schools and offices currently affected include:
- Brown Elementary
- Clausell Elementary
- Davis Elementary
- Dawson Elementary
- French Elementary
- Galloway Elementary
- George Elementary
- John Hopkins Elementary
- Johnson Elementary
- Key Elementary
- Lake Elementary
- Lee Elementary
- Lester Elementary
- McLeod Elementary
- Oak Forest Elementary
- Pecan Park Elementary
- Raines Elementary
- Smith Elementary
- Sykes Elementary
- Timberlawn Elementary
- Walton Elementary
- Watkins Elementary
- Wilkins Elementary
- Blackburn Middle
- Peeples Middle
- Whitten Middle
- Forest Hill High
- Jim Hill High
- Lanier High
- Wingfield High
- Capital City Alternative
- Career Development Center
- Enochs Building
- Campus Enforcement
For the latest updates, please visit the JPS website at jackson.k12.ms.us. Some areas of Jackson have been released from a city-wide boil water alert. To see those locations, click here.