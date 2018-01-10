JPS officials cancel classes for the rest of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Public School officials have canceled classes for Thursday, January 11, 2018 and Friday, January 12, 2018.

Jackson school leaders have had to cancel classes amid the city’s water crisis.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Jackson Public Works Director, Robert Miller, says that 71 of the 129 water main breaks in the city have been repaired. Crews are working around the clock to finish up repairs.

School officials said Aathough water pressure has continued to improve, approximately 51% of schools and offices are still with low and inadequate or no water pressure.

The District will remain closed on Thursday, January 11 and Friday, January 12. However, limited central office staff will report to work. Jackson Public Schools will be closed Monday, January 15th in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

The schools and offices currently affected include:

Brown Elementary

Clausell Elementary

Davis Elementary

Dawson Elementary

French Elementary

Galloway Elementary

George Elementary

John Hopkins Elementary

Johnson Elementary

Key Elementary

Lake Elementary

Lee Elementary

Lester Elementary

McLeod Elementary

Oak Forest Elementary

Pecan Park Elementary

Raines Elementary

Smith Elementary

Sykes Elementary

Timberlawn Elementary

Walton Elementary

Watkins Elementary

Wilkins Elementary

Blackburn Middle

Peeples Middle

Whitten Middle

Forest Hill High

Jim Hill High

Lanier High

Wingfield High

Capital City Alternative

Career Development Center

Enochs Building

Campus Enforcement

For the latest updates, please visit the JPS website at jackson.k12.ms.us. Some areas of Jackson have been released from a city-wide boil water alert. To see those locations, click here.