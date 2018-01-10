Judge delays bribery sentencing for woman who cited health

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A judge is delaying the sentencing of a Mississippi woman convicted of paying kickbacks to the state’s former corrections commissioner.

U.S. District Judge Henry T. Wingate on Monday indefinitely put off the sentencing of Teresa Malone. It had been set for Wednesday.

The delay was sought by Malone’s lawyer, Jamie Franks, who last week filed papers saying Malone had been admitted to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama, on Thursday with complications from her lung transplant. Franks said Malone’s prognosis and recovery time are unclear.

Malone admitted paying kickbacks to then-Corrections Commissioner Christopher Epps after Epps steered a $5,000-a-month consulting contract to Malone. Court records show she got more than $170,000.

Malone faces up to 30 years in prison, a fine of up to $500,000, and forfeiture of money she received.

