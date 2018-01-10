Mississippi Medicaid shrinks midyear request for more money

The Associated Press Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi Medicaid is reducing its request for more money in the middle of the budget year.

Drew Snyder was appointed interim director in December when David Dzielak resigned after six years as director.

Under Dzielak, Medicaid had been requesting an additional $47 million this budget year, which ends June 30.

Snyder said Tuesday that the new request is $26 million. He cited savings through managed care.

Nearly 701,000 of Mississippi’s 3 million residents are enrolled in Medicaid, a government health insurance program for the needy.

Medicaid is one of the most expensive programs in the $6 billion state budget. The program started the year with almost $919 million in state funding. Because Mississippi is poor, the federal government adds about $3 for every $1 paid by the state.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/10/2018 12:52:19 PM (GMT -6:00)

