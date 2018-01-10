Officials plan on fixing all water main breaks by this weekend

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) — City officials hope to fix all of the water-main breaks before this weekend.

Jackson Public Works Director Robert Miller, says if all goes well, crews should be able to the remaining breaks by Friday.

“It all depends on the pace of incoming breaks but we want to be before the cold weather comes in,” said Miller

Miller says 71 of 129 water-main breaks have been fixed.

He says crews will remain on standby through the weekend to fix any problems.

“They are going to be on standby because we don’t know what to expect, but we will be ready,”said Miller.

