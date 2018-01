RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) — A prank gone wrong landed five people in jail in Richland.

Richland Police officers arrested Eric Vaugh and Michael Williams along with three minors.

Chief Russel James tells WJTV 12 that they received a call Tuesday about a possible carjacking. An off-duty officer approached the group and learned that the five people were shooting a video for a prank. They were planning to post it online.

They were all charged with disturbing the peace.

No injuries were reported.