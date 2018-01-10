UPDATE: Several Jackson neighborhoods remain on boil water alert

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The City of Jackson released more information Wednesday about the progress concerning the water crisis.

According to city leaders, as a result of the continued progress on repairing main breaks and the increased pressure from the treatment

plants, we have lifted the boil water advisory for customers north of Northside Drive and for customers that are served by the system wells of wells in southeastern Jackson. The remainder of the City of Jackson continues to be under a boil water advisory, including customers in the following mailing zip codes: 39201, 39202, 39203, 39204, 39206, 39209, 39212, 39213, and 39216.

The alert will continue in those areas until pressure is restored to the system and water test samples are demonstrated to be safe.

Since Jan. 1, city leader said Jackson had experienced a total of 129 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines.

Three city crews and eight contractor crews working to repair these breaks.

Of the 129 confirmed breaks, crews have completed 71 breaks with nineteen additional repairs underway. Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

City officials said 38 confirmed breaks have not been assigned to city crews or contractor crews but will be assigned. The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts until the pressure has been fully restored, they said.

City leaders said there are seven leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks.

They said the demand for water supplied from the treatment plants is subsiding. They can maintain the maximum safe level of pressure leaving the treatment plants, while treating and pumping less water.

They said their primary focus now for water system management and engineering personnel is checking pressure at fire hydrants in areas still

experiencing lower-than-normal pressures in an attempt to identify possible closed valves that may be affecting water flow through the system.