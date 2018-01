VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Lorenzo Breland, who spent one season as the head coach at Vicksburg High, will not be retained as the team’s head coach.

There is an opening on the MHSAA website for the position. Breland confirmed to WJTV 12 that he had been let go.

In his lone season with the Gators, Breland led Vicksburg to a 5-7 record. However, the team won five of their final six regular season games to make the playoffs. They fell to Olive Branch in the first round.