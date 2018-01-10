What’s Working: Murrah High School’s Choir

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –After earning superior ratings on both the State and National Levels, the Murrah High School Choir has been invited to go on a concert tour of Italy. The only thing keep the Mustangs from bolting to the boot is money, but you can help.

Musical excellence is nothing new at Murrah.

Justin Bell is the Student Director of Choirs.

“From year to year, there’s always different people, there’s always different sound, but the best thing is teaching the students how to speak the language of music to other people. Speaking from the heart through the text so that every note means something to the audience,” Bell said.

It’s the kind of thing the world needs to hear. The Murrah High School Choir is booked for a series of performances in March, in Italy.

Celia Anderson has been with the choir for three years.

“When I heard we’re going to Italy I was like, ‘What?’ We’re going to Italy?’ It would mean the world to me because my mother is going as well. It would mean the world to me if we could all go to Italy,” she said.

Pierrdro Gallion is the Director of Choral Activities.

He emphasizes, ” This is all about the kids and making sure that they are afforded every opportunity to express their gifts and share with the world.”

Trips to Europe do not come cheap. A $100,000 fundraising effort is underway.

Eleventh-grader Ane’ Scott said, “Please help. Please support us. We really want to go to Italy and learn about a new world, a new part of the music, and that’s what this trip is going to be, and it’s teaching us different parts of the world through music.”

Donations can be made at the school. You could mail a check for Murrah Choir Boosters at 1400 Murrah Drive, Jackson. There is also a GoFundMe page collecting funds.

“Now we have the opportunity to go to Italy and do great things again,” Bryan Jefferson said, a senior at Murrah. “I’ve never been out of the country, so it’s really nice.”

The Murrah Choir will be putting on a Singing Extravaganza at Pearl Street AME Church in Jackson on January 27 and 28. Hear them for yourselves, before they head to Italy.

The Murrah High School Choir has performed abroad in the past, but that was more than a decade ago.