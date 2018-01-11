1 arrested, 3 sought after counterfeit payroll checks make its way around Laurel

Laurel Counterfeit Payroll Checks Case View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Arrested and charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument Wanted for Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – Laurel Police Department is warning businesses to be on the lookout for counterfeit payroll checks.

Officials say they recently received several complaints in reference to counterfeit payroll checks being cashed at local businesses.

In connection to these incidents, police arrested Anthony A. Bonner, 26, and charged him with two counts of Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument. His bond was set at $10,000 in Laurel Municipal Court.

There are three other individuals being sought in connection to this case:

Darrell Dewayne Lampley, 46, black male. He’s being charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument.

Jaylon De-Eric McGilberry, 23, black male. He’s being charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument.

Willie Campbell Jr., approximately 50, black male. He’s being charged with Uttering a Counterfeit Instrument.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to call LPD at 601-339-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.