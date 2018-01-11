2 arrested in connection with sex crime against 2 minors

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) — Two people are arrested in connection with an alleged sex crime against minors.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said authorities charged 36-year-old Canary Johnson and 47-year-old James Willie Ross, Jr.

On January 4, authorities received a tip that two children under the age of 12 were sexually abused.

Johnson is charged with two counts of accessory after the fact to sexual battery.

A warrant was issued for Ross. Pace said the search for him spanned over several counties. He turned himself in Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of statutory rape of a child under 12.

Pace said Ross was a registered sex offender out of Tennessee; he said Ross been in Warren County for two years and has been in compliance.