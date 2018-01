JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Alabama Senator Doug Jones will make his way to the Magnolia state this month.

The Mississippi Democratic Party says Jones plans on attending the 2018 Hamer-Winter Dinner.

The event will be held in Brandon on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The reception will be held at 5 p.m. and dinner will be at 6 p.m. at the Brandon Municipal Complex.

