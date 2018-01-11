Boil water alert lifted for more Jackson customers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — More people have been lifted from the boil water advisory in Jackson.

WELLS

City officials said all areas of the wells have been lifted EXCEPT the following:

[100-2700] Maddox Road

Plummer Circle

Del Rey

[2300-2699] Raymond Rd

[3000-3399] Forest Hill Rd

Forest Park subdivision

SURFACE

The precautionary boil water alert has been LIFTED for all connections Northwest of I-220 such as

Presidential Hills (39213)

Queens subdivision (39209)

Magnolia Rd / Clinton Blvd area (39209)

Neighborhoods located off West County Line Road (39213)

Northwood / Lakeover subdivision / Cedarwood Drive area (39213)

Ashley Acres / Country Club Drive (39213)

ThE precautionary boil water alert has also been lifted for all connections with the zip code 39211.

The following zip codes REMAIN under the precautionary boil water alert.

• 39201

• 39202

• 39203

• 39204

• 39206

• 39212

• 39216

• Partial 39209

• Partial 39213

For more information, please call 601.960.2723 during business hours or 601.960.1777 / 601.960.1875 after 4 PM.