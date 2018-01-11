Crews continue to work on water main breaks in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Crews are still working to restore water pressure across the capital city.

City leaders said Thursday that 96 breaks have been repaired since January 1, with another 18 repairs currently underway.

Officials said water pressures and flows began to improve more quickly Wednesday evening after crews identified and opened a 24-inch transmission valve near Fortification Street.

As a result of the continued progress on repairing main breaks and the increased pressure from the treatment plants, the city has lifted the boil water advisory for customers north of Northside Drive and for customers that are served by the system wells of wells in southeastern Jackson. The remainder of the City of Jackson continues to be under a boil water advisory, including customers in the following mailing zip codes: 39201, 39202, 39203, 39204, 39206, 39209, 39212, 39213, and 39216. The alert will continue in those areas until pressure is restored to the system and water test samples are demonstrated to be safe.

The city says they have experienced a total of 139 confirmed water main breaks on distribution lines since Sunday, January 1.

Three city crews and eight contractor crews working to repair these breaks. Out of the 139 confirmed breaks, crews completed 96 breaks with 18 additional repairs underway. Several of the new breaks are adjacent to repairs that were recently completed on aging pipes.

There are 25 confirmed breaks that have not been assigned to city crews or contractor crews. These breaks will be assigned for completion soon.

The crews will continue to work twelve-hour shifts until the pressure has been fully restored to the system. There are seven leaks reported by citizens calling 311 that have not yet been confirmed as water main breaks.

The city is still watching the weather forecast for this coming weekend as nighttime lows are expected to return to the low- to mid-twenties. City leaders said they are doing everything possible to fully restore system pressure in advance of the arrival of that cold front.