JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Fire Department responded to two house fires overnight.

The first happened just before 11:30 p.m. on Pin Oak Drive. Investigators said the cause of the fire was a space heater. We’re told no one is hurt.

The second fire happened around 3:00 a.m. at a home on Heatherwood Drive. Fire investigators said no one is hurt. They’re working to find out the cause of the fire.