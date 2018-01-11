JPD: Man shot multiple times on N. Mill St.

By Published:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on North Mill Street.

We’re told officers got a call about a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a local hospital. Police said they talked to a witness who drove the victim there. The victim is in critical condition.

 

Investigators said an unknown black man ran away from the shooting scene on North Mill Street. They’re working to find out the motive.

If you know who is responsible fore the shooting, you can call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477(TIPS).

