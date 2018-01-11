Lt. Gov. Reeves names new committee leaders

JACKSON – Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves named several state senators to leadership positions.

Some committee assignments were changed due to vacancies in the Senate and the addition of new members.

“These appointments reflect the issues that are important in the home districts of these senators, and I appreciate their service in the Senate and to their communities,” Lt. Gov. Reeves said.

Sen. Kevin Blackwell, R-Southaven, will serve as chairman of the Elections Committee, which handles legislation related to campaign finance and elections. He also was appointed to the Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee. He represents District 19, which includes parts of Desoto and Marshall counties.

Sen. Sally Doty, R-Brookhaven, will serve as chairwoman of the Energy Committee, which reviews bills related to oil and gas, utilities and other matters. She represents District 39, which includes parts of Copiah, Lawrence, Lincoln and Walthall counties.

Sen. Briggs Hopson, R-Vicksburg, will serve as chairman of the Judiciary A Committee, which handles legislation related to the judicial system, including civil law. He represents District 23, which includes parts of Issaquena, Warren and Yazoo counties.

Sen. Mike Seymour, R-Vancleave, will serve as chairman of the Executive Contingent Fund. He represents District 47, which includes parts of Jackson, Pearl River and Stone counties.

Sen. Philip Moran, R-Kiln, will move to the Ports and Marine Resources, and Appropriations committees. He represents District 46, which includes Hancock and Harrison counties.

Newly elected Sen. Joel Carter Jr., R-Biloxi, will be vice chairman of the Tourism Committee. He also will serve on Judiciary A, Judiciary B, Corrections, Energy, Environmental Protection, Finance, and Highways and Transportation committees. He serves District 49, which includes parts of Harrison County.

Newly elected Sen. Neil Whaley, R-Potts Camp, will serve on the Executive Contingent Fund, County Affairs, Constitution, Judiciary B, Municipalities, Universities and Colleges, Wildlife Fisheries and Parks, Finance, and Forestry committees. He represents District 10, which includes parts of Marshall and Tate counties.