Update: Man surrenders in connection to drive-by shooting

By Published: Updated:
Photo courtesy of Laurel Police Department

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – LPD says Robert Wilson has turned himself in after firing shots in a drive-by shooting.

On January 9 at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North 15th Avenue for shots fired.

When officials arrived on scene, a witness stated the suspect, Robert L. Wilson, fired multiple shots from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Wilson faces one count of Drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s