Update: Man surrenders in connection to drive-by shooting

LAUREL, Miss.(WHLT) – LPD says Robert Wilson has turned himself in after firing shots in a drive-by shooting.

On January 9 at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of North 15th Avenue for shots fired.

When officials arrived on scene, a witness stated the suspect, Robert L. Wilson, fired multiple shots from a vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Wilson faces one count of Drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call LPD at 601-399-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP.