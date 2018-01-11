MDEQ building renamed in honor of Alan Nunnelee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and other state leaders dedicated a building and plaque to the late Alan Nunnelee.
Nunnellee served in Mississippi’s first congressional district from 2011 until he died in 2015.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s building in Downtown Jackson was renamed in his honor.
In Congress, he served on the House Appropriations Committee and many of its subcommittees.
His family was also at the dedication.
