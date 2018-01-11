MDEQ building renamed in honor of Alan Nunnelee

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Gov. Phil Bryant and other state leaders dedicated a building and plaque to the late Alan Nunnelee.

Nunnellee served in Mississippi’s first congressional district from 2011 until he died in 2015.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality’s building in Downtown Jackson was renamed in his honor.

In Congress, he served on the House Appropriations Committee and many of its subcommittees.

His family was also at the dedication.

The MDEQ building in downtown Jackson has been named for former Congressman Alan Nunnelee. pic.twitter.com/lmXpKtnmxo — Beth Alexander (@BethAlexanderTV) January 11, 2018

Alan Nunnelee was a true statesman. Whether as state senator or Congressman, he always had #Mississippi’s interests at heart. To honor his life and service, the @MDEQ building was named after him. Today, we unveiled the plaque. pic.twitter.com/i7nMOk0gWc — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 11, 2018

Proud to help honor my friend today, the late Congressman Nunnelee, at the @MDEQ building dedication in his memory. pic.twitter.com/EFwpaCUdcX — Philip Gunn (@PhilipGunnMS) January 11, 2018

The dedication & naming of the MDEQ building as the Patrick Alan Nunnelee Building was held today in downtown Jackson. Congressman Nunnelee was a dedicated public servant, family man, and a dear friend of mine. He’s deeply missed by all who knew him. A much deserved honor. pic.twitter.com/lPqoPEYTyN — Phil Bryant (@PhilBryantMS) January 11, 2018