MLK Day of Service in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Residents around the Metro will serve others on Monday in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King.

The City of Jackson says hundreds of Jackson residents will volunteer for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service on January 15.

Volunteers will assist with several local efforts.

Collect stuffed animals to donate to a homeless shelter during the Teddy Bear and Friends Drive.

Send care packages to deployed troops and veterans during the Remember Service for Men and Women effort.

Collect unused make-up, perfume and other cosmetics to donate to a center for abused women during the Best Face Forward effort.

Help organize local groups to rake leaves or do housework for our elderly community during the Pitch in for the Elderly effort.

Help clean up a local park during the Adopt-A-Park effort.

Read letters, magazines or newspapers to residents in local nursing homes during the Read to Senior Citizens effort.

For event site locations or for more information, please contact Keyshia Sanders at 601.960.1084 or ksasnders@jacksonms.gov