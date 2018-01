JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Thursday is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Department held a news conference about the issue.

“Human trafficking is serious,” Sheriff Mason said. “It’s to the point of being so serious every few minutes a young whether it be a young boy or a young girl from the age of 14 years and up is kidnapped and taken off to sell their bodies.”

The event was held to bring awareness to the community.